County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for County Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.51. County Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that County Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for County Bancorp.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

ICBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on County Bancorp in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICBK stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $35.51. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,775. The stock has a market cap of $214.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $37.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

