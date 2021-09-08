Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.22.

COUP stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $203.51 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

