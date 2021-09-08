Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.26.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $6.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.50. 68,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at about $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

