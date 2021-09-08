Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP traded down $12.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.30. 170,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.52. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.26.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.