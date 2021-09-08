Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $315.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.35.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $203.51 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.