Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €85.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

Shares of 1COV opened at €57.92 ($68.14) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26. Covestro has a 12-month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

