Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford Buys 3,279 Shares

Crawford & Company (OTCMKTS:CRD-A) Director Jesse C. Crawford purchased 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $31,019.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,988,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,813,329.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Crawford & Company stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions for carriers, brokers, and corporations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services to insurance carriers and self-insured entities related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, as well as personal property and marine losses.

