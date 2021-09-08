Creative Planning Buys 799 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

