Creative Planning Cuts Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 55.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $643.03 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $671.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $672.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

