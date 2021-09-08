Creative Planning Purchases 90,000 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 578.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,100 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at about $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BGC Partners by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BGC Partners in the first quarter worth about $6,086,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. Analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

