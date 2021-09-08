Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 13,646 Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

