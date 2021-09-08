Creative Planning Sells 11,803 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.