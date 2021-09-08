Creative Planning Sells 2,986 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Creative Planning reduced its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,831,000 after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $278.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 110.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.84.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

