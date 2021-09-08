Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) will post sales of $456.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.42 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $426.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 50.04% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CACC traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $652.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,023. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $266.74 and a 1 year high of $671.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 34.07 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.71 and its 200 day moving average is $443.43.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.52, for a total transaction of $5,575,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total transaction of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,850 shares of company stock worth $53,765,418. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

