Creditcoin Price Reaches $3.80 on Top Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $3.55 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00008267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,224.09 or 1.00511154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00066056 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.