Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $2.65 Million Position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Global X Internet of Things ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNSR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after purchasing an additional 195,471 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 188.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 37,301 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,731. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03.

