Crew Capital Management Ltd. Invests $206,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after buying an additional 714,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,114,000 after buying an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after buying an additional 83,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $194.22. 117,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,375,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.