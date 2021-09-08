Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,873,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX opened at $25.23 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

