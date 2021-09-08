Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.
In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRNX stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.49.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
