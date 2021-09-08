Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $103,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after buying an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.49.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

