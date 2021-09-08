Critical Analysis: PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) and Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Société Générale Société anonyme’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk $8.05 billion 2.54 $1.20 billion N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme $25.26 billion 1.07 -$294.71 million $0.22 28.91

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Société Générale Société anonyme.

Dividends

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Société Générale Société anonyme pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Société Générale Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Société Générale Société anonyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk N/A N/A N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 14.86% 5.09% 0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and Société Générale Société anonyme, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk 0 0 0 0 N/A Société Générale Société anonyme 0 4 8 0 2.67

Société Générale Société anonyme has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 416.61%. Given Société Générale Société anonyme’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Société Générale Société anonyme is more favorable than PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk.

Risk & Volatility

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Société Générale Société anonyme has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Société Générale Société anonyme beats PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers. The Commercial segment consists of loans, deposits, and other transactions by medium scale commercial and business banking customers. The Retail segment comprises of loans granted to business entities or individuals with micro-scale to small; and products or other services such as deposits, payment transactions, and other transactions belonging to micro and small customers. The Treasury & Markets segment offers treasury activities of the bank including foreign exchange, money market, and fixed income; and international banking, capital markets, and supervision of the foreign office. The Head Office segment manages the assets and liabilities of the group other than those managed by other operating segments. The Subsidiaries-Insurance segment covers all transactions conducted by subsidiaries engaged in life insurance, health insurance, and general insuran

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama. The International Retail Banking & Financial Services segment consists of international retail banking including consumer finance activities; financial services to corporate; and insurance activities. The Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment comprises of global markets and investor services; financing and advisory; asset and wealth management. The company was founded on May 4, 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

