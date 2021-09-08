Critical Contrast: Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.5% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 4 0 3.00

Enthusiast Gaming has a consensus target price of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 131.93%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 9.43 -$2.21 million N/A N/A Enthusiast Gaming $54.47 million 9.63 -$20.05 million ($0.24) -17.29

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enthusiast Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Enthusiast Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 3.69% -2.10% 1.74% Enthusiast Gaming -32.89% -23.44% -17.03%

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare. The company was founded by Robert B. Saucier in 1997 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

