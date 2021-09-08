Critical Contrast: Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) & ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vocera Communications and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vocera Communications -2.62% 2.72% 0.99% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vocera Communications and ALR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vocera Communications $198.42 million 8.74 -$9.66 million ($0.06) -832.33 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vocera Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Vocera Communications has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.16, indicating that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vocera Communications and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vocera Communications 1 3 8 0 2.58 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vocera Communications currently has a consensus target price of $46.30, indicating a potential downside of 7.29%. Given Vocera Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vocera Communications is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Summary

Vocera Communications beats ALR Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries. The company was founded by Robert E. Shostak, Paul Barsley, and Randy Nielsen on February 16, 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

ALR Technologies Company Profile

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

