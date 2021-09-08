CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after buying an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after acquiring an additional 503,785 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 372,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $269.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.00 and a 12 month high of $289.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.67.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.