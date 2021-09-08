Crust Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.45 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Crust Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.38 or 0.00093281 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $88.64 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Network has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars.

