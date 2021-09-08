Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 1,079 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

FIW opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $92.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

