Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USM stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

