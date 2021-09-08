Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Grows Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 2,687.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 926,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 893,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,240,000 after purchasing an additional 743,313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,535,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 513,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 307,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,686,000 after purchasing an additional 269,045 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

