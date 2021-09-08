Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $215,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07.

