Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in BioLineRx were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $131.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

BioLineRx Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

