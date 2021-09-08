Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 13,811 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,811 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

