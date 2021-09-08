Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 89 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 4.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. decreased their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

ALL stock opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.09. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

