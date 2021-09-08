CyberMiles Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.38 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.92 million and $2.38 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00051089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00377573 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,628.29 or 0.99890191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00064024 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

