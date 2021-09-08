Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

DADA stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

