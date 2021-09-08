Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.91 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.11. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dada Nexus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 1,437.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dada Nexus worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.