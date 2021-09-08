Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $196.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $199.69.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,302. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

