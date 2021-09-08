Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 123,904 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,463,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.