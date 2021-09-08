Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Shares of FUTU opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.23. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $204.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.