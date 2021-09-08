Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 181.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,089,569 shares of company stock valued at $453,446,004 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

