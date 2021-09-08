DAO Maker Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $90.72 million and $8.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00005343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.00187471 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.95 or 0.07233540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,865.80 or 0.99513163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

