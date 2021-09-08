DecentBet Market Capitalization Tops $553,824.49 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $553,824.49 and approximately $363.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00153078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00723018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00042457 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

