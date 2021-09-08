Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.7% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Deckers Outdoor worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded down $7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.43. 2,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,008. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.05. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $444.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

