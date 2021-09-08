DeFi Yield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.92 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $1.01 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.02 or 0.07090429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.38 or 0.99930040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00722007 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,518,876 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

