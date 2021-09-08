Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Plans to Raise $351 Million in September 15th IPO

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) plans to raise $351 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,600,000 shares at a price of $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last year, Definitive Healthcare Corp. generated $140 million in revenue and had a net loss of $51.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $3.3 billion.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity, Raymond James, Stifel, Drexel Hamilton and Loop Capital Markets were co-managers.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to make the complex healthcare ecosystem easier to analyze, navigate and sell into by providing a comprehensive, cloud-based healthcare commercial intelligence platform. Definitive Healthcare is a leading provider of healthcare commercial intelligence. Our solutions provide accurate and comprehensive information on healthcare providers and their activities to help our customers optimize everything from product development to go-to-market planning and sales and marketing execution. Delivered through our software as a service (“SaaS”) platform, our intelligence has become critical to the commercial success of our over 2,600 customers as of June 30, 2021. Commercial success within the healthcare ecosystem is difficult to achieve. The complex relationships between physicians, hospitals, providers, healthcare insurance companies, government regulators and patients make it particularly difficult to develop products for and sell products into the healthcare ecosystem. To succeed in the industry, companies benefit from deep healthcare commercial intelligence that maps all the major players in the healthcare ecosystem, knowledge of the affiliations and relationships between the industry participants and an ability to size patient populations by disease area, geography and health system. Companies that compete within or sell into this ecosystem can utilize the Definitive Healthcare platform to navigate these complexities, enhance go-to-market strategies and access the provider and decision maker information needed to succeed. Our customers include biopharmaceutical and medical device (“Life Sciences”) companies, Healthcare Information Technology (“HCIT”) companies, healthcare providers and other diversified companies, such as staffing firms, commercial real estate firms, financial institutions and other organizations seeking commercial success in the attractive but complex healthcare ecosystem. Within these organizations, our platform is leveraged by a broad set of functional groups, including Sales, Marketing, Clinical Research & Product Development, Strategy, Talent Acquisition and Physician Network Management. “.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and has 625 employees. The company is located at 550 Cochituate Rd Framingham, MA 01701 and can be reached via phone at (508) 720-4224 or on the web at http://www.definitivehc.com/.

