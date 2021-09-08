DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 7,250 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radware were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after purchasing an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Radware by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $26,393,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $36.64.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

