DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $577,000 Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $99,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 over the last 90 days. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBRX stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

