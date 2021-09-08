DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 8,294 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 638.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $4,776,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEP opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

