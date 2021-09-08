DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,478 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vontier were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VNT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

