DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 631 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.83. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

