DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 8,500 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.5252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

