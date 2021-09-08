Dempze Nancy E Acquires 1,913 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after purchasing an additional 479,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 260,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,369,125. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.